-
Now Playing: 2 dead, 14 injured in shooting at Rochester party
-
Now Playing: Rochester officials discussed delaying release of Daniel Prude footage
-
Now Playing: Ron Paul suffers medical scare during his show
-
Now Playing: Backlash against Barkley, Shaq over Breonna Taylor case comments
-
Now Playing: Trump to announce his Supreme Court nominee
-
Now Playing: 90% of US adults vulnerable to COVID-19, study says
-
Now Playing: Ruth Bader Ginsburg's personal trainer shows his respect in his own special way
-
Now Playing: Breonna Taylor's family speaks out as protests continue nationwide
-
Now Playing: Podcasters believe Melanie McGuire is wrongfully convicted: Part 10
-
Now Playing: Melanie McGuire insists she’s innocent in husband’s 2004 killing: Part 1
-
Now Playing: The rest of Bill McGuire’s body is found in suitcases: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Melanie McGuire’s troubled marriage before her husband was murdered: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Melanie McGuire says she had a fight with her husband before he went missing: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Melanie McGuire questioned by police in husband’s killing: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Melanie McGuire claims she moved her husband's car in Atlantic City: Part 7
-
Now Playing: Melanie Mcguire buys gun in another state before husband goes missing: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Prosecutors argue Melanie McGuire carried out a meticulous murder: Part 8
-
Now Playing: Melanie McGuire's lover takes the stand to testify against her: Part 9
-
Now Playing: Convicted murderer Melanie McGuire says she’s 'terrified to hope': Part 11