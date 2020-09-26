Transcript for Rochester’s 1st woman interim police chief

I am extremely pleased to inform you. That I'm appointees. Cynthia hairy at Salomon to save as in new intern chief of police of Iraq's has decreased department. Effective October 14. Twenty sweating. Think you. Merrill warned I love this city. And I'm gonna give it my 110204050%. Effort. Ironically. I left law enforcement. Because I wanted to have a bigger hand in helping people stay out of jail. Rather than putting him in that and so I moved on to. Roles that helped me in in dealing with crone justice to spare -- I mean things lagged co occurring disorders and homelessness. And keep in kids for the school suspension track as we know those are things that. You know sort of what guarantee that your Martha likely to get involved in the justice system so I'm. Happy that we're gonna have an opportunity. To bring that knowledge to bear and and really. Have more. Support and trying to see that we can capitalize on. The resources we can bring to the table to make sure to act it's taking care of so. I know these are tough times right now but I believe strongly that we all bring our best in the table.

