Transcript for From Rockies to Northeast, ice, snow and flooding

Turning to the weather now a dangerous ice storm is threatening parts of the midwest and Great Lakes making for a treacherous morning commute. Let's take a look at your Wednesday forecast. We'll get the radar you see the storm in the upper midwest a quarter inch of ice is possible across parts of the Great Lakes and northern Illinois today. The morning in Chicago will be slick in Minneapolis gets more snow meanwhile some ski resorts in California Sierra Nevada are trying to dig out they got 217. Inches of snow since Saturday as her today's temperatures Elliott Phoenix won't break sixty Minneapolis will top out at 24 Chicago and Detroit 36. And high forties. In the northeast.

