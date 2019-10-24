Transcript for Rodents get behind the wheel

The book the mouse and the motors on Clinton now mean well sun hasn't come close proving it's possible. Think grads to drive. Hagar in exchange for a fruit lips. And they did it because that's what you do with rats that your study argues. Do stuff with them to see where they can do. Because why not you know among the things they discovered in a study was that. He's practicing learn to drive had less stress anxiety those levels actually. In this -- locate there are learning to drive this car and soap another Carson Aaron want to stress levels through the route after working with rats was along each of those researchers used this tide of seeing them spinning their wheels. Yeah. For share.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.