Rookie trooper shot dead by suspect who stole cop gun

More
An Arizona trooper who just graduated the academy in May was shot dead when a suspect stole a police officer's gun during a struggle, authorities said.
2:30 | 07/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rookie trooper shot dead by suspect who stole cop gun

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56837906,"title":"Rookie trooper shot dead by suspect who stole cop gun","duration":"2:30","description":"An Arizona trooper who just graduated the academy in May was shot dead when a suspect stole a police officer's gun during a struggle, authorities said.","url":"/US/video/rookie-trooper-shot-dead-suspect-stole-cop-gun-56837906","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.