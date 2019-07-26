Now Playing: Good Samaritans flip pickup truck right side up

Now Playing: Possible sightings in search for teens accused of murder spree

Now Playing: Mom meets hero cop who saved her kids from hot car

Now Playing: Marines arrested on human smuggling, drug charges

Now Playing: Trump blasts Sweden prime minister over A$AP Rocky

Now Playing: Student helps discover 65 million-year-old Triceratops skull

Now Playing: Man arrested in connection to LA shooting spree

Now Playing: Jeffrey Epstein reportedly on suicide watch in jail

Now Playing: New evidence on Russian interference in 2016 election

Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Friday, July 26, 2019

Now Playing: Mother of three chases down alleged flasher and pins him to the ground

Now Playing: Mother of 3 chases down alleged flasher

Now Playing: Runaway tire rolls down highway and hits vehicle

Now Playing: The 'stars aligned' to help these hikers find a dog who was missing

Now Playing: How 1 woman is celebrating powerful Pakistani women through her artwork

Now Playing: 3 people charged in pregnant woman's death

Now Playing: Residente reacts to Rossello's resignation

Now Playing: Father-daughter duo perform sweet 'Senorita' cover

Now Playing: 8 teens hospitalized as vaping continues to pose dangers