Transcript for The Rundown: Top headlines today: Feb. 17, 2021

Them. Record breaking cold and snow wreaking Havoc on Texas. Their route collapsing at his Houston home after the pipes froze and burst into Alice icicles hanging from his apartment ceiling fan and more than three million homes and businesses in the lone star state without power this State's electrical systems and overwhelmed causing outages and rolling blackouts in Houston under a boil water advisory. I learning and now another storm is expected to hit the midwest and the south. Powell would not be restored. Fully I was saying. Probably board there will not come Monday. Look at Philadelphia police say eight people were shot nearest center to train station in this victims range in age from seventeen dissent anyone. It happened around 3 o'clock in the afternoon to one person is in custody and police said they recovered two weapons were the circumstances of the shootings were not immediately clear. Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip hospitalized in London 99 year old development joint group must tell smiled and all day. I had a number of positions in freezing here. Six years ago was rushed to a hospital after suffering chest pains and green and brown blocked coronary artery. 2017. He's friends don't nights in the king Henry the seventh hospital. Hospitalized for ten days and exterior or hip replacement lose last hospital stay in December 2019. When the palace that was planned treatment a little reading existing condition. Shouldn't. Come remarkable rescue at see the crew of the fishing about twenty miles off the Florida goes found a man Madrid funding for 36 hours honing capsize. Not solve the gentleman raises and others are way and a name that same day chase upstairs next person. Special I'm an outside and we weren't efficient and are aware actually there arrest somebody removed all alone he told his rescuers there were five more people on board who were never found the Coast Guard has. Called officers. Actually judge speaking out about her real life. Grueling 55 hour Odyssey. Following when she calls a catastrophic accident from shattering her leg in a fall in remote Congolese terrain and writing it was broken into four places and had the nerve damage and adding one of health research trackers that was her as she laid in agony waiting for help from one end and stabilizing her leg without engaging portrait flinching from my hours on the rain forest floor in an interview with Chris stop the New York Times did she say she didn't stick let me excruciating name so it takes all the other night hours. I'm Sean yeah. Let his hands on me. Yeah I'm not a a judge today carried out in a three hour trek to freedom for just before being put on a motorbike and I cannot fight eons old I'm letting and I business. The whole. The top stars and shattered and India together. Now we didn't six hours and understanding uniting in a hot but he cared for when she was flown to South Africa where he is recovering. Kids are having to adjust not an international Wednesday because the pandemic the Vatican has advised Nash's recent bring called on parishioners pads. President Biden received his ashes at Georgetown University now. Obviously it's a little different list you know the pandemic and everything that Saddam. You know we still have and made mainly so on the one hand. London will not begin with cash is here this year but lent begins nonetheless Brooklyn basilica it was a sprinkle ashes instead of us much. For her good. We are comfortable and save it means enough to meet. Especially as she won and now her son. Churches taking commercials and pounds with ashes to go and it's Saint Patrick's Cathedral I'm tempted to sanitize or between each application and bashed in the forehead.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.