Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for The Rundown: Top headlines today: Feb. 5, 2020
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"2:43","description":"Stay up to date on the developing stories making headlines","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"68786212","title":"The Rundown: Top headlines today: Feb. 5, 2020","url":"/US/video/rundown-top-headlines-today-feb-2020-68786212"}