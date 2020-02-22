Now Playing: Trump calls Russia reelection report ‘disinformation’

Now Playing: Intel official says Russia wants Trump re-elected

Now Playing: Pastor in Ohio leads fundraising effort for school lunch debt

Now Playing: Nevada is more wide open then many think

Now Playing: 4 days of early voting in Nevada turned out more than 70,000 voters

Now Playing: The U.S. and Taliban agree to 7-day truce

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Feb. 21, 2020

Now Playing: Justice Department announces $3 billion settlement with Wells Fargo

Now Playing: Major development in case of missing Idaho children

Now Playing: Lori Vallow makes 1st court appearance in Hawaii

Now Playing: Harvey Weinstein verdict inches closer

Now Playing: Voting shifts to Southwest, where there’s more diversity

Now Playing: Stunning development in heated Democratic primary

Now Playing: ABC News All Access: Friday, Feb. 21, 2020

Now Playing: Black bear roams through streets of California town

Now Playing: Cafes and an ice cream shop employ dozens of special needs staff

Now Playing: Dashcam video shows shocking wrong-way collision

Now Playing: Amber alert this week for Tennessee child who went missing in December

Now Playing: New body camera footage released from deadly shooting rampage in New Jersey