Now Playing: Seattle police clear CHOP zone

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: June 30, 2020

Now Playing: America’s great white outdoors

Now Playing: Dallas doctors and nurses on the front lines

Now Playing: Big brands boycott Facebook over hate speech

Now Playing: By the Numbers: As immigration falls, many Americans want it increased

Now Playing: NASA shares 10-year time-lapse video of sun

Now Playing: Mona monkey celebrates 31st birthday

Now Playing: Time-lapse video shows brushfire in Arizona

Now Playing: Thousands of starfish spotted in South Carolina beaches

Now Playing: Couple swept into ocean while taking wedding photos

Now Playing: Community comes together to honor UPS driver

Now Playing: California couple washed into the ocean while taking wedding photos

Now Playing: New study shows effectiveness of different face masks

Now Playing: Building collapses in New York City neighborhood

Now Playing: Severe summer thunderstorms brings in flooding rains

Now Playing: Officers in riot gear crack down on “CHOP,” Seattle’s occupied protest zone

Now Playing: Fort Hood soldier’s family pleads for answers after disappearance