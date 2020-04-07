Now Playing: Ft. Lauderdale mayor: Virus ‘running fast and loose’ in Florida

Now Playing: Maxwell extreme flight risk, authorities say

Now Playing: Authorities respond to mall shootings in Alabama, Massachusetts

Now Playing: 103-year-old seeks tandem skydiving world record

Now Playing: Be careful of hand sanitizer and fireworks

Now Playing: Washington Redskins to conduct ‘thorough review’ of mascot

Now Playing: New details emerge in disappearance of soldier Vanessa Guillen

Now Playing: 3 officers out after disturbing photo simulating chokehold on Elijah McClain

Now Playing: Trump to speak at Mount Rushmore as COVID-19 cases trend upward

Now Playing: A Fourth of July unlike any other as COVID-19 cases keep rising

Now Playing: Washington Redskins announces team reviewing name

Now Playing: Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend in federal custody

Now Playing: 53,000 new coronavirus cases in 1 day

Now Playing: July 4th safety warning

Now Playing: Advocacy groups try to stop Google’s Fitbit acquisition

Now Playing: Family of Wisconsin man shot by police demands answers

Now Playing: Old Dominion performs their heart-breaking hit song ‘Some People Do’

Now Playing: Nashville band ‘Old Dominion’ chats about their new album