Transcript for The Rundown: Top headlines today: June 1, 2020

From. From. An independent autopsy brought on by the family of George Floyd hasn't been released. Doctor Michael bad and says he's found Floyd died of his stick Seattle. And he said I can't Greece. Unfortunately. Many police are under the impression as you can talk. I mean you really. That is not true I am talking and talking and talking and not breathing them in front of you. About not only. Mess and I'm not condone acts. A powerful moment this afternoon just say yeah I lost his life and visited by his brother and for the first time. I have good news mop gotten. Among his message of peace clear. Today from the time of reflection for many families stopping by to pay their respects have been growing memorial towards port curfews have been imposed across the nation including in New York City which saw a peaceful protest this afternoon the National Guard is currently active in DC and 25 states Sunday alone Chicago had nearly 700 arrests and the 132 officers injured in the New York city's mayor announcing his daughter was arrested protest. All fifty states gradually reopen the government rotavirus cases continues to pause. With massive crowds of people marching side by side over the last several days. After months on lockdown New York City is now preparing for phase one another reopening. Set to began exactly a week from today. We spent all this time. Closed down. And mass socially distant boom boom and then you turn on the TV and we'll bring you see his mass gatherings. Across the country as states continue to reopened a new policy from Frontier Airlines today the airline now requires temperature checks for all passengers before boarding flights to any passenger crew member with a temperature of 100 point four degrees or higher will not be allowed to get on the plane they must also Wear masks in sanitize their hands before morning. Huge for us it's. Now we know we've already had that day and be named storms and we can now see the CE by the end of this week or early this weekend and it's actually coming from an interesting path this is El Salvador over the weekend at least seven people living detailed. Even had at least a hundred homes flooded the his heels cars being washed away they're the mudslides and debris flows all happening from what once tropical storm from Canada in the eastern Pacific. Then moved into El Salvador and Alice kind of hanging out over in the Yucatan peninsula. They're good chance then what is left them Amanda is going to redevelopment over the Gulf of Mexico and Spain and the baby here for a couple of days through the end of the weekend and try and go north toward the Gulf Coast by this weekend.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.