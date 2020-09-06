Now Playing: ZZ Ward opens up about having to cancel her sold-out tour amid coronavirus pandemic

Now Playing: What to expect from highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime show

Now Playing: All the celebs and public figures who have died from COVID-19

Now Playing: Voices of the protests

Now Playing: Mourners in Houston pay respects to George Floyd

Now Playing: COVID-19 may have started sooner than we think: Study

Now Playing: ‘Cancel culture’ collides with racial injustice

Now Playing: By The Numbers: How much do American taxpayers spend on police?

Now Playing: Lesson from Camden? ‘We view our police officers as guardians, not warriors'

Now Playing: This photographer transforms herself into beautiful Disney princesses

Now Playing: Houston memorial pays tribute to George Floyd

Now Playing: Remnants of Cristobal’s path bring more flood warnings

Now Playing: Protesters sent running after driver plows through peaceful demonstration

Now Playing: President Trump meets with law enforcement amid calls for defunding police

Now Playing: Ex-police officer charged in George Floyd’s death faces judge

Now Playing: Thousands pay tribute in George Floyd’s hometown

Now Playing: Public memorial service for George Floyd held in his hometown

Now Playing: Latest developments