-
Now Playing: On Location: March 16, 2021
-
Now Playing: Widow of man killed by cops: It was ‘nothing like what they originally told me’
-
Now Playing: Fight for vaccine equity in hard-hit South Los Angeles
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: The booming housing market
-
Now Playing: GOP Congressman on migrant surge: ‘It has to be a legal process’
-
Now Playing: The push for pediatric coronavirus vaccines
-
Now Playing: Explosion rocks neighborhood in Southern California
-
Now Playing: Harrowing rescue near Twin Falls, Idaho
-
Now Playing: Body camera video of deadly police shooting in Delaware
-
Now Playing: Sister Jean vaccinated, cleared to attend NCAA tournament
-
Now Playing: Biden administration grapples with influx of young migrants at the border
-
Now Playing: Biden travels to Pennsylvania to talk to small businesses
-
Now Playing: Moderna starts testing COVID-19 vaccine on children
-
Now Playing: Paris Hilton testified in support of a ban on restraint of children in care agencies
-
Now Playing: President Biden tells migrants not to travel to border amid growing crisis
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Biden administration urges migrants not to cross border
-
Now Playing: How one New York city plans to replace its entire police department
-
Now Playing: California neighborhood rocked by fireworks explosion, large fire
-
Now Playing: Battle over voting rights in legislatures around the country