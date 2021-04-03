-
Now Playing: Capitol on alert after March 4 plot uncovered, officials say
-
Now Playing: Neil deGrasse Tyson tackles cosmic questions
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: State budgets during COVID
-
Now Playing: Are animals at risk of COVID-19?
-
Now Playing: Golden retriever enjoys Idaho scenery
-
Now Playing: People line up at mass vaccination site in NYC
-
Now Playing: ‘Significant Surge’ of crossings at US-Mexico border
-
Now Playing: Margaret Rudin spends two decades in prison, appeals for a new trial: Part 10
-
Now Playing: Retired Minnesota couple encourages others to get vaccine
-
Now Playing: Kentucky lakes overflow amid flooding in the South
-
Now Playing: Teachers, child care staff can sign up for vaccine nationwide
-
Now Playing: Biden calls it a mistake for states to lift COVID-19 restrictions
-
Now Playing: Cuomo makes public apology, says he won’t resign
-
Now Playing: Gov. Andrew Cuomo: 'I’m not going to resign'
-
Now Playing: Pennsylvania county paying employees to get vaccine
-
Now Playing: 'Vaccine hunters' helping people sign up to get vaccinated
-
Now Playing: Alabama Amazon employees vote on whether to unionize
-
Now Playing: Insurrection hearings show conflicting timelines on National Guard response