Running group dedicating NYC marathon to hostages held by Hamas

Bobby Davis is among the runners representing the Daniella Moffson Foundation, a nonprofit that supports survivors of the Nova music festival massacre.

November 1, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live