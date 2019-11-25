Transcript for Ruth Bader Ginsburg at home 'doing well' following recent hospitalization

All right guys and we moved to a bit of a health scare for 86 year old Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was hospitalized over the weekend in Baltimore and she has since been released but to get updates I want to bring in our briefing room hosts Devin Dwyer who joins us. Outside of the Supreme Court. And DeVon I just want you to tell us what happened in I have Ivanhoe I'm assuming she's okay now. Well we're hoping to see Kimberly whether she's back at the court today in fact. There's the seasonal music hall performance here today it's a concert that she organizes Ruth Bader Ginsburg hosted. And we are awaiting word whether she'll be back in court today it was quite the scare over the weekend at her age 86 is used at any time. I justice is taken to the hospital it is cause for concern. This is what we know so far on Friday night after she was here at the corporate dissipating in conference. Our justice Ginsburg was at home she wasn't feeling well they said. And the court said she came down with a fever and chills she went to a nearby hospital here in Washington where doctors. Initially evaluated her and then decided based on her symptoms that should actually. Had up to Baltimore Johns Hopkins hospital is the excellent medical. A facility there they evaluated her we still don't know what the diagnosis is but we do know Kimberly. That she was treated with antibiotics they think are symptoms have abated. I was told that she was doing well yesterday she was working at home here in Washington. And we wait to see whether she'll be back at court. Yes I want to ask you Denning you know a lot of decisions are happening in the court right now what happens when one justice is out do they make the decisions without her do they wait until she returns. Well she hasn't missed a beat Kimberly in fact just a few hours ago the Supreme Court issued. Its latest packet of orders and here's a statement from justice Ginsburg that she wrote. On Friday so we know that she is still working. Are from home she's participating in the cases today you can participating cases even if you aren't here. I at the courthouse behind me you can read the briefs listened to the arguments on audio recording you can weigh in from home. So we know that she intends to do that there are huge cases on the docket in fact. Right after the Thanksgiving holiday the justices will hear their first gun rights case in a decade. Major case and of course were also waiting. To see where that the justices will take up those two core cases involving president Trump's tax returns. There are subpoenas for those tax returns in emergency request by the president's attorneys. I that the Supreme Court here we'll stay that request to stay tuned that could be coming any day now. All right and DeVon where we're certainly glad that she's okay and we appreciate you joining us and we'll see you later on the briefing room at 3:30 PM so it's good to see a breakthrough yes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.