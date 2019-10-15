Transcript for Saddleridge fire began at base of electrical tower, investigators say

We're back with new information about this deadly wildfire on the edge of Los Angeles that broke out last week. Authorities now confirmed the saddle ridge fire started beneath the high voltage transmission tower. They're still trying to pinpoint the exact cause. Power was shut off across parts of the state to prevent fires the governor is now calling on the utility company PGA need to refund customers. Other new concerns about another collapse and New Orleans where at least two people were killed at a hotel construction site over the weekend. Rescue workers were still searching overnight for one person missing in the rubble. Officials say rain today could make this structure is even more unstable. Engineers who helped secure New York's ground zero after 9/11 have been called in to work at the site.

