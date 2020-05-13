-
Now Playing: Fauci has stark warning for states rushing to reopen
-
Now Playing: Preventing a 2nd wave
-
Now Playing: Dr. Fauci’s dire warning
-
Now Playing: Dealing with depression during the pandemic
-
Now Playing: Cost of groceries jumps in the US
-
Now Playing: No alcohol or drugs in slain jogger's system: Autopsy
-
Now Playing: New outbreak in Wuhan, where COVID-19 first erupted
-
Now Playing: 9-year-old recovering after battling COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Tesla defies order to keep closed in major standoff
-
Now Playing: What to know about face masks
-
Now Playing: 'Am I going to lose it?' Nurse on the frontline reflects on her mental health
-
Now Playing: Virtual variety show lends helping hands and some laughs
-
Now Playing: Unemployed and pushed to the edge of hunger during pandemic
-
Now Playing: Rise in cowardly and vicious ‘Zoom bombing’
-
Now Playing: Answers to your COVID-19 questions
-
Now Playing: Celebrating International Nurses Day
-
Now Playing: Pandemic hits minorities at disproportional and alarming rate
-
Now Playing: Many states begin to lift lockdowns