Sam Bankman-Fried is on US soil and will face charges for the collapse of FTX

Prosecutors revealed that two former FTX associates secretly pleaded guilty to criminal charges related to the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange while the founder was in a Bahamian jail.

December 22, 2022

