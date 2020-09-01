Samoan fruit bats featured on new quarter

The quarter, debuting in February, will feature the threatened species in an effort to promote awareness.
0:11 | 01/09/20

Transcript for Samoan fruit bats featured on new quarter
The US that is going badly with its latest design a new quarter coming out next month will feature Samoan fruit bats the goal is to promote awareness. About the threatened species living and American Samoa.

