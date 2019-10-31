Transcript for San Bernardino firefighters put out burning homes

I want to bring in Marcy Gonzales who is also there. With an update Marcy tell us what's happening with you. Thank Kimberly firefighters are still out here Dell's seeing what's left of this home you can see right now they've been out here. All morning long this is one of several homes are destroyed in they hillside fire. And here they're trying to make sure that these burning embers don't get picked up. By the winds that continued to be an issue here now they are much calmer than they were yesterday and will continue to weaken but that is still a major concern. We'll show you how this fire moved through you can see this hillside. Over here to follow me they hillside completely to heart and so the flames moved in around 1:40 this morning from the hillside. Really quickly according to firefighters and then straight towards this neighborhood. There is another house just down the street here. That was also destroyed firefighters are doing the same work and there that they are here just trying to put out these hot spots. And we spoke to a couple who lives right next door to that other house that was destroyed. And they said they were woken up in the middle of the night to neighbors. How moving on their door say you have to get out now there's a fire coming and they say when they came outside they saw the flames. Only a couple hundred yards away they said it was absolutely terrifying the state. They're elderly they move slowly they see a lot of people in this neighborhood are elderly as well and silly it was a real scare. And a real struggle to get everyone out. Quickly but firefighters were here within moments. Trying to put out these flames but because of those still wrong when they were still much stronger than they are now. When this fire moved through I mean there really wasn't much they could do to get those flames under control but that is tell you they really did incredible work because. We see this house burns received this house burn but the neighboring houses. Seem to be okay another resident tells me that a few of the neighbors all got together they went. Two in area a few blocks away there's a shopping center and they just waited for hours to be allowed back into check on their homes. I think you're actually with the people who lived in this house right here. At the time neither of them knew they had house is to come home to people who live here came back to this. And if people have their say they were just so. Fortunate that their house was still standing so they came back this morning because they say when they left. They didn't have time to grab anything medication a change of clothes they had nothing. They came back to grab a few things they say they're going to leave to go to another neighborhood now where their son lives were their son is actually a firefighter who has been out. For days battling fires are protecting other people's homes and now that firefighters parents so grateful for the fast work. Of these fire crews who were able to save their home. Kimberly. Right Marcy unbelievable stories just a terrifying reality. Black people are safe thank you so much for the updates we appreciate that.

