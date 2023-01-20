San Francisco art gallery owner arrested after spraying homeless woman

Shannon Collier Gwin, 71, was arrested after using a hose to spray a homeless woman in front of Foster Gwin Gallery.

January 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live