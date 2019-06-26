Transcript for San Francisco becomes first major US city to ban sale of e-cigarettes

And I want to continue the conversation with a doctor Vanessa Cutler from our ABC medical unit. There does she know she mentioned the caves and I know that you would send before that you're seeing a lot of kids come in to these hospitals with baking addiction and so tell me about that that's right Kimberly I mean this is really turned into an epidemic. We know that last year we we're seeing. Close to four million kids middle schoolers and high schoolers using. And that was up from about two million just figure before so this is a huge problem that's unbelievable so I want you to tell us. Indeed tell what the effects of a child. One their brain like what's the affects of them using or acts are so we you know we know that nicotine has some harmful effects on the brain. For learning for attention span. We also know that it has harmful effects kind of on the heart and the blood vessels as well. It's it's interesting though because. It seems like the way that they market the products in really attracts. The kids sure are so high the flavors they've got things like camp butter cup they've got fruity flavors that got Camilla. And then also to sometimes these products look like claims they're very bright. They can be attractive to kids. Is it safer than cigarettes because I know. From reading some things that you don't know all the chemicals that are actually. In the so really we you know we don't have the data to say that they are safer we know that there carcinogens in the EG who switches kind of what they called the vapor packs. And we know that the nicotine exposure as is pretty harmful. One of the things and I found most terrifying when reading about dueling any cigarettes. There were some cases where they're actually like explosions shore in the face that killed some some users and just severely burned others. Right so now we don't only have to worry about the effects on the lungs and the brain and the heart. The now also we have to worry about things like burns explosions in the eyes as well. And and just before we go I mean what can parents do because she does use as you said it's an epidemic yes so I think that the take home message here really is prevention and and I think you know the FDA sense that no tobacco products including. And I think that parents really need to start having very open conversations with their children about the use of these cigarettes. All right doctor Vanessa Cutler we appreciate the information thank you for joining us.

