Transcript for San Francisco police chief seeks probe of his force

This criminal investigation. Focuses on the conspiracy to commit a crime. Theft of a police report receiving stolen property. They're law unlawful dissemination of official information and a willful obstruction of justice. Moreover. Based on evidence developed. Subject of this investigation. Are San Francisco police department employees. A secondary focus of this investigation is whether mr. Carman. Was an active participant in the commission of the criminal acts beyond his role with the news media. At the investigation developed mister carmody was and continues to be do you by investigators any possible co conspirator. And this death rather than a passive recipient of the stolen document. Investigators learned in this to carmody. Was offering to sell the stone report to various Bay Area news organizations. Mr. Carmen he's Linkedin profile shows that he is a freelance they biographer communications manager US over the area. And that he was not employed by any of the news organizations who receive the stolen report. No well we fully respect the first amendment rights of journalists and the related laws of the state of California. The San Francisco police department sought search warrants in the San Francisco superior court. Based on probable cause that the crimes we have described it occurred and the warrants to further that investigation our investigation. Our actions reflect that we really that mr. Carney was a suspect in a criminal conspiracy. To steal this confidential report.

