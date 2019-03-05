Transcript for San Francisco woman creates bulletproof hoodie

So what you're wearing now looks like an ordinary jacket but I'm gonna knock on at this is bulletproof yep this is Beaufort. Yeah and it was designed by the person wearing it. Bulletproof clothing including the world's first bullet proof pretty junior. The sides of your face and also back your head right here we only use DuPont Kevlar. The idea for the products born from a traumatic personal event at fatal armed robbery in her hometown of Seattle. Last year around Christmas time my thanks to donate her Vietnamese mother of two who's this walking home when she was approached her purse. She learned of about handing out like a little struggle. But the person end up shooting her eight times in the calf. And she died right there. Friend in front of her home and mind. Random shootings school shootings are reality that has produced an entire industry a bulletproof gear for people who never used to need the armor. Like kids and teachers one search on Amazon produces an entire list of items for Tran witnessing her neighbors brutal murder was enough to change the trajectory ever own career. I looked online for some and buy them. But I confining thing really made for women or children. Or at a price point that I can afford. With her background in material science she got working on prototypes founded the company in 2018 and started selling her line as soon as it met the national institute of justices standards. For body armor performance doesn't. He doing my part to make sure that. But if someone like me or my mom or my little brother was looking her apartment like us it was made available to them. This sadness behind a sales of her products especially in kids' sizes not lost on its inventor. In San Jose Chris rants for ABC 7 NEWS.

