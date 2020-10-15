Transcript for San Francisco Zoo offers reward for information on missing lemur

I just couldn't believe it you know why would anybody want a leader. It's a question a lot of people are asking after mocking a meal ring tailed lemur disappear from this difference is gives you. I was out there yesterday and. Everything seemed perfectly normal former C board member appearing Littman provides funding for the Litman fee only leamer forest where monkey lives we eighteen other lean worse there. Incredibly rare animals in danger. There are increasing each share of. As -- source tells me not he was accounted for on Tuesday night but that by Wednesday morning he was miss seen in June 2 bolivars in a kangaroo were found dead inside the exhibit San Francisco Zoo officials suspected a mountain lion in bad incidents this time. Eighty links to human entity. That's correct we found evidence of oh forced entry meaning there was damage to the ink. Sure it much he was born this San Francisco zoo and 21 years he's older and slower than the other prime meats. Which is Weiss you officials think someone was able to catch him. Twenty years ago two teenagers were charged with breaking into does you and stealing. These two cool Wallace the animals were found at San Francisco home after police received an anonymous ten. We're reaching out to the public again to help us. Bring him back this UK Larson ABC 7 NEWS.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.