Sandy Hook shooting survivor Grace Fisher discusses gun policy and the election

First graders who survived the Sandy Hook shooting are eligible to vote in their first presidential election this year. Survivor Grace Fisher shared her thoughts on gun policy and the election.

October 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live