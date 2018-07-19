Saturday night date allegedly stole woman's car

Faith Pugh said Kelton Griffin, who she had known in high school, had driven off in her black Volvo after she bought him a cigar.
0:50 | 07/19/18

Transcript for Saturday night date allegedly stole woman's car
Yeah. I hope he's in jail we'll announce plan. And Evelyn speak to him ever.

