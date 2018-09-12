Transcript for School district pulls assignment asking students whether Parkland shooter should die

This year copy of the quiz now gone viral on social media titled what the question is Nicholas Cruz deserved to die. It was meant to be an assignment on the death penalty school officials say it was distributed to students at coral glades high school this week. The high school just a few miles away from Marjorie Stillman Douglas recruits shot and killed seventeen students and staff earlier this year. Stillman Douglas parents like Cindy Levine are furious he's lost it children. My son have been one of the outrage spilling onto social media storm and Douglas survivors and activists Cameron Kanaskie quoted. Quiz tweeting I cannot begin to express how pathetic I find this. School board critic Andrew Pollack who lost his daughter meadow school shooting tweeting. This is absolutely despicable and does anyone have Broward schools have a brain. Elements. Mean. Won't school staff posting this message on the website Friday telling parents they were unaware of the assignment. The material was from my subscription based publication. Symington has been pool. It's instituting a review and regrets the incident occurred scholastic the publishers sending us this statement saying their intention was to quote. Provide a platform for meaningful conversations are on the history civics and social impact of the death penalty. We deeply regret at the you said this real life example added in any way to the ongoing suffering at the students families and educators have apartment community.

