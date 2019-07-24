Transcript for School district refuses CEO's offer to cover unpaid lunches

And an update on the story of the Pennsylvania school district that warned parents with late school lunch bills that their kids could end up in Foster care if they don't pay. A copy company executive from Philadelphia has ordered to give the school district 22000 dollars to wipe out the lunch bills. But he says the officer was rejected by the school where president who says the money is owed by parents who can't afford to pay. Executive says his offer stands.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.