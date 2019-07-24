School district refuses CEO's offer to cover unpaid lunches

More
A Pennsylvania school district that threatened to have children placed in foster care if their parents didn't pay outstanding lunch tabs has apparently rejected a businessman's offer to cover costs.
0:25 | 07/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for School district refuses CEO's offer to cover unpaid lunches
And an update on the story of the Pennsylvania school district that warned parents with late school lunch bills that their kids could end up in Foster care if they don't pay. A copy company executive from Philadelphia has ordered to give the school district 22000 dollars to wipe out the lunch bills. But he says the officer was rejected by the school where president who says the money is owed by parents who can't afford to pay. Executive says his offer stands.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:25","description":"A Pennsylvania school district that threatened to have children placed in foster care if their parents didn't pay outstanding lunch tabs has apparently rejected a businessman's offer to cover costs.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64534202","title":"School district refuses CEO's offer to cover unpaid lunches","url":"/US/video/school-district-refuses-ceos-offer-cover-unpaid-lunches-64534202"}