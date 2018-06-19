Transcript for School drops Confederate name, opting for Obama

If you take a visit to bridge with the north side neighborhood. Residents but here's the living in. And working here until you all about it. It's an up and coming great area and Barry died Ers. I've seen the changes more changes are coming soon to a historic school that's also part of this community and a six to one vote school board members voted to change the name of Jeff Stewart elementary the Barack Obama elementary. The bid saying that Mary is the bench Anderson have been some initiative looked into the head of the goal in note that record has been brought the attention at this point. They myth kind of late late in the game. That name following the top three names that current students at Jeffs to elementary wanted but northside elementary actually received the most votes superintendent Jason cameras recommended into the school after the former president. A board member can you Gibson suggested voting at a later meeting to allow the port more time to consider other names. Newton. And maybe what you should do its name it after a place or something more relevant said that you don't offend anybody. School board members say they want the name change to promote inclusion within the community.

