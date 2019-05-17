Transcript for School staffer disarms gunman outside Oregon high school

This morning ripe for noon we have somebody walk onto that barbarous. High school campus with a gun. Staff members confronted. The person with a gun and staff members wrestled him to the ground. Our officers were very close. To school resource officers. Who they responded as well take the suspect in custody. As of right now when he not had any reports of anyone injured. Our special artsy graduating but at finish clearing the school they have not found anybody in here. We have one person in custody the first team in the campus with the gun. We do not have many reports. Anyone else. And arrived on campus again.

