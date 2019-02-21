Scientists buzz on why zebras have stripes involves flies

Researchers dressed up horses to look like zebras to prove that stripes serve as an insect repellent.
0:25 | 02/21/19

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Scientists buzz on why zebras have stripes involves flies
We may have finally found the heirs or to an Angel questioned. Why does the birds have their stripes but researchers at dressed up horses. Don't look like the bread to prove that threat they're really simply an insect repellent to keep pesky flight delay they believe the stripes. Make it harder for applies to land smoothly remember there's a story about at the zoo of course stressed of course he breath are we gonna ignore what's happening right here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

