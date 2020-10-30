Scientists examine 1st Asian giant hornet's nest discovered in US

More
The nest was found in Blaine, Washington, using tracing devices.
0:58 | 10/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Scientists examine 1st Asian giant hornet's nest discovered in US
Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:58","description":"The nest was found in Blaine, Washington, using tracing devices.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73926780","title":"Scientists examine 1st Asian giant hornet's nest discovered in US","url":"/US/video/scientists-examine-1st-asian-giant-hornets-nest-discovered-73926780"}