SCOTUS hears Trump immunity case in historic first

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with legal journalist Cristian Farias on the Supreme Court hearing in former President Donald Trump’s immunity case and how the decision will impact the trial.

April 25, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live