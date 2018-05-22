Scratch-and-sniff stamps are coming to a post office near you

More
The Frozen Treats Forever stamps will be introduced in Austin, Texas, next month.
0:51 | 05/22/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Scratch-and-sniff stamps are coming to a post office near you

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55346763,"title":"Scratch-and-sniff stamps are coming to a post office near you","duration":"0:51","description":"The Frozen Treats Forever stamps will be introduced in Austin, Texas, next month.","url":"/US/video/scratch-sniff-stamps-coming-post-office-55346763","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.