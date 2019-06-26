Transcript for Scuba diver lost at sea for 7 hours rescued

I mean I was glad you're gonna live. I really am. Not only out of south wind marina Mike Osborn only expected a great day of indicting a sport he took up last November. Things went south sixteen miles out in the gulf. Mike had an equipment problem an unexpectedly became separated from his body he surfaced and saw he was already a 150 yards from the vote. Point I inflated by safety Dewey and wave my arms blew my whistle. And easily man this this is an idea of the current carried him further ten minutes went by in twenty than an hour. Then too I started in hope when I heard helicopter. Aren't laughing like are this is meaning you only get rescued this is that about two and a half hours. And the helicopter for the passing it Coast Guard and law enforcement crews were searching as well as at least to dive boats. Osprey never realized how small you can feel is very. Demoralizing. When when both past you win helicopter passes you I still have hope an ally a face like on the south. And I Kate and I kicked for sure. The entire time and I I want to live I really did five hours then it all started hitting. Getting cramps tomatoes were going. I was pushing myself I wanna do I want to survive after seven hours in the water a dive boat out of south wind spotted him. He jumped in the water he. His leg go I miss you man and he gave me the biggest hug ever getting on that though was the best feeling ever. I I have a new lease on life now it is is so nice.

