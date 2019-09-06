Transcript for Sea lion caught in plastic rescued

Sub summit that are stuffing cut out like fishing line. And this can allow fishing cupboards toolbox saves lives. Have been work on the cut here. On boomers speech hovered in her supervisor Jonathan came to rescue DC lion pup. They'd been monitoring emperor coupled ease in Saturday was their chance to act. Land that there is lying around its neck it can constrict their Airways as well they're soft against making it they can't breathe. Were eat over time. Tense moments. Eating to freedom you good. That's the best feeling in the world especially since we did have to bring it back here and rehabilitate it saying this is a 100%. Preventable. Please don't letter at the beach be able to pick up your trash and he worried. This look like packing or shipping. Ribbon that was just stuck on animal.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.