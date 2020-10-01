Seals enjoy 'tub time'

More
Harbor seals splashed and spun around in a tub full of water at the Oregon Zoo.
0:57 | 01/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Seals enjoy 'tub time'
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:57","description":"Harbor seals splashed and spun around in a tub full of water at the Oregon Zoo.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"68198497","title":"Seals enjoy 'tub time'","url":"/US/video/seals-enjoy-tub-time-68198497"}