Sean 'Diddy' Combs is trying to obstruct his sex trafficking case: Prosecutors

Criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor Bernarda Villalona joins ABC News Live’s Burden of Proof to discuss top legal cases of the week.

November 17, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live