Transcript for Search continues for Florida gunmen who killed bystander, injured two

Right guys there was a shooting outside of trump international beach resort Miami yesterday. And it killed a man sitting in his car when he was struck by a stray bullet a few others were injured some wanna go to Victor Cano who's in Miami with more. Kimberly police say that victim was just at work we're told that he'd just finished his shift at our Hertz rental car when he was killed by an apparent stray bullet. Investigators working there the night here at the trump international beach resort trying to find the people responsible. The chaotic scene just outside the trump international. Here it's on wheels before Sunday afternoon one man killed a woman and child also wounded. When police responded they found a number of course including a black SUV hit by bullets. Fire rescue saluting a nineteen year old woman into an ambulance she's currently in stable condition. The violence spilling over to the strip all across the street that's where officers found a man shot dead inside of a car. 43 year old Mohammed Roddy he was on his way home to celebrate Mother's Day killed by that apparent stray bullet a five year old boy was also briefed by a bullet. He was treated and released on the scene. Witnesses telling our Miami station an argument between two groups of people outside the resort led to the gunfire. That there were likely in town for the rolling allowed it pop music festival. Police were able to track down another vehicle that may have been involved at that concert and they detained four people there. Police say that they've seized an arsenal of weapons investigators have been poring over surveillance video boat so many unanswered questions here police are reaching out the public. For help Kimberly. Yen unfortunate situation thank you Victor.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.