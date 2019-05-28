Transcript for Search continues for another missing Hawaii hiker

Posting new video that incredible rescue of a hiker who was missing for weeks in Hawaii this is the moment that yoga instructor Amanda Eller. Was taken from her rescue helicopter. After seventeen. Grueling days in that way she even offers to walk. On her fractured leg last night Eller was greeted by hundreds of family and friends celebrating her survival. She entered the bass in a wheelchair but she is supposed to be okay even a one of the rescue dogs joined the party. I was guided. Her out my journey has guided every moment. They'll laps to go right to go up to go down to go over under I just kept getting that at this that you're getting closer you're getting closer fitting there. Hiding know what I was doing I don't know what I was sitting close fifty. Eller ate plants and bonds to survive she even spent the night in the dead of a Y Gil the bulwark. Well some of the same rescuers who saved Amanda L are now searching for another missing hiker no one Mina the 35 year old disappeared on May twentieth while hiking in Mali's rugged terrain. His family says they remain hopeful because he's an experienced outdoorsman.

