Transcript for Search continues for missing NJ girl

I'm Maggie Kent in Princeton, New Jersey with ABC news live where. Following the search for a five year old girl don't say area. Island as the search continues right now in in the water. Way clothes buying two playground where she ranked missing last night at around 5 PM. Her mother reported her missing just about 45 minutes after she was last seen hotly. Custard stand with the Stanley they then went to a playground and that's when her mom says. She just disappeared she's playing with the younger sibling her mom Harkin a car. Either way says her daughter that was never came back it is Collins the community to come out here in droves inserts this theory. Large park in south Jersey for answers for clues for anything that may help. The officials here find this five year old girl. And Maggie Kent and rich in New Jersey you're watching ABC news lives.

