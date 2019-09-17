-
Now Playing: Authorities find body of missing mother, children
-
Now Playing: Anthony Bourdain's personal belongings heading to auction
-
Now Playing: Search continues for missing NJ girl
-
Now Playing: R. Kelly returns to court
-
Now Playing: California woman finds father, sisters after taking DNA test
-
Now Playing: California man confesses to stabbing his adult daughter: Police
-
Now Playing: Students K-12 learn to respond to school shootings
-
Now Playing: Robin Pogrebin calls NYT’s deleted tweet ‘misworded’
-
Now Playing: Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly: FBI Kavanaugh investigation was ‘truncated’
-
Now Playing: ‘The Education of Brett Kavanaugh’ authors discuss NYT story
-
Now Playing: ‘The View’ weighs in on SNL cast member dismissal
-
Now Playing: ‘The View’ remembers legendary journalist Cokie Roberts
-
Now Playing: Mountain lion breaks into California home
-
Now Playing: Remembering Cokie Roberts
-
Now Playing: Antonio Brown faces new sexual misconduct allegation
-
Now Playing: Friends remember legendary journalist Cokie Roberts
-
Now Playing: Officer accused of punching student charged with battery
-
Now Playing: The extraordinary career of Cokie Roberts
-
Now Playing: Legendary journalist Cokie Roberts dies at 75
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019