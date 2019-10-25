Search is on for man who fell from Carnival ship

Coast Guard officials said that a 26-year-old man was reported overboard from the Carnival Dream, 47 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas, Thursday evening.
Coast Guard crews have been searching for a cruise ship passenger who went overboard near the Texas Gulf Coast. Carnival cruise line says it appears the man went overboard after leading Galveston in route to Mexico.

