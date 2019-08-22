Transcript for Search for missing firefighters to be suspended at sundown

Good afternoon. We we continue to search this morning we've got a number of aircraft and number Carter's out this morning and realized continues to have aircraft. And cutters out this afternoon and asserts that presently exceeds a 105000. Square miles. As I've been mention the last couple days. We continued in this race against time. Going into the evening and into tomorrow our search area will expand from involving nearly often from several hundred miles off the coast to New England. Downs the Central Park Florida. And at this point without additional information. We have simply reached the point where our computer modeling and our ability to search at a given location. Are no longer allowing us to assert that any reasonable victory. Probability of success. And we have that information. A meeting with our partners meeting with the families and the other search assets. I've made you extremely difficult decision today. We will suspend the active search. Tonight it's on now. I'd like to thank. As we go forward we've had some incredible outpouring of support from the public. From the fire Fairfax County fire department from the Jacksonville fire department. The United States navy air force. A Federal Bureau of Investigation the Marshals Service. Customs and border protection office field operations and some incredible absolutely persistent aviation. Coverage. From our Customs and Border Protection partners with the office there Emory. Who have allowed us to extend the search. It's far farther and broader than we otherwise could happen out. Read the Coast Guard when we suspend the search. We never stopped operating. The Coast Guard remains and we will remain ready relevant responses we will have cutters under way tomorrow we'll let aircraft on the way. We operate globally point force 365 around. Everyone will know that we still have Ryan and Justin somewhere out there. And we remain with them for thoughts and prayers remain with them. And we stand here with our Brothers from afar Fairfax County fire department our Brothers and sisters as well as those in Jacksonville. And our thoughts and prayers of course remained was for us from Justin Brian and their.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.