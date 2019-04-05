Transcript for Search for 2 missing men after helicopter crash in Maryland

At approximately 12:18 PM queens can I department emergency services communications division 91 received. If occasional possible aircraft crashed off bloody point which is located in the southern part of an island united communities. Full rescue assignment led by uniting communities is the lead firing EMS agency. As well as other members of queens Kenny fire and EMS service Enron accounting fire department and apple city fire department. MSP. And as wolf called county emergency services started a search. A debris field was located in confirmed of a possible helicopter crash. We have ongoing searches for survivors at this time. There's a report to souls on board. But as this time nothing's been recovered. Ian arts going to be the lead police agency. And unite communities volunteer fire department will be continuing to be the lead fire and EMS agency on scene. Huge thank you two of our partners that are assisting us right now with this emergency. Confirmation. New sir not at this time no confirmation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.