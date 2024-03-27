Search and rescue efforts suspended in Baltimore bridge collapse, 6 presumed dead

The Department of Homeland Security says underwater drones show "an abundance of twisted metal and debris," making it unsafe for divers to enter the water around the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

March 27, 2024

