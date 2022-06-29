Search underway for suspect in fatal shooting of Temple University graduate

The victim, 23-year-old Everett Beauregard, was killed in South Philadelphia around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, when he ran into the suspect, police said.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live