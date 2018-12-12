Transcript for Search underway in West Virginia for 3 people missing in mine

Right so now I want to move on to West Virginia there's a search still four. Three people who are stuck in a mine in that clear creeks I wanna go to Dave Curley whose there right now. Tim this is a community center here in whites the West Virginia where family members of an holding vigil. Hoping for the safety of the three people who were inside this abandoned mine to women and a man. This is a story that started early Saturday morning about 3 AM the four individuals took an ATV told one of the entrances into this abandoned might it was closed down. Two years ago the reports are that they were going inside and looking. To scavenge. Copper wire this wire that she's in these mines is very thick. It's worth some money in recycling if you can sell it so they weighed in at 3 o'clock in the morning on Saturday. Nearly 24 hours later they were reported missing. And to search was launched a day later one of them a 43 year old man walked out of the mind and told the rescuers. Where the other three were and said they were still alive there have been attempts by mine rescue teams. To go into the mind and try and find these people they've actually say the rescuers say that they've gone as far as where the survivors said. These folks who were and they saw no sign of them. So Wednesday morning here at another meeting between the rescue crews deciding what their next move is the problem is it inside the mind. There is an a lot of oxygen. We have seen people survive in mines even with these low levels of oxygen for many hours. But it's a very severe area that they're looking at the first rescuer for went into one entrance where they are pumping out water and in air at this point. The interest that the four people went in to and where the rescuers have gone in a couple of times. It's where they're working try to find these folks it's nearly three quarters a mile into this in mind where the survivors says they are. Danny members staying here waiting for any word hoping that the three folks inside will be found six. Drink yet Anke Daimler hoping for the best there.

