Transcript for Seattle ‘quieter’ amid coronavirus outbreak

At saint James cathedral in Seattle Catholic services or change fees up to help people stay healthy. We have dreamed our holy water fountains when right behind him as a matter fact. So we don't encourage people to dip their hand in the holy water and then let's themselves we do not encourage people to shake hands during the services and winds sheered from the communal cup. That's been discontinued. Steve half or who's in engineering is Alan about today is two dogs I'm working from home. That's been our company and instead it was. It every key stat. Orders keep his girlfriend noticed a lot quieter around Seattle yeah there's less traffic on the it's quiet it's much quieter to a Pike Place Market it's just one of the tumors that are pouring in here. At ruby CL gift gallery inside the market the owner says crowds disappeared. It's the slowest she's seen it in a long time there are staying then it's a ghost town.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.